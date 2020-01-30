Health officials confirm first case of coronavirus in B.C. after second positive test

Health officials in British Columbia have confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in the province Wednesday evening.

A man in his 40s initially tested positive for the virus on Monday, leaving health officials confident in the diagnosis but emphasizing that it was still considered presumptive.

This second test, done by the National Medical Laboratory in Winnipeg, confirms that coronavirus has arrived in B.C.

"Public health officials are in regular contact with the individual who is in isolation at home," said the provincial health officer in a statement.

Coronavirus, a flu-like virus, broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last month. It has killed 106 people and infected more than 4,500 others.

The patient, who lives in the Vancouver Coastal Health jurisdiction, developed symptoms after flying back to Vancouver from a business trip to Wuhan. He will not require hospitalization and is in isolation.

"The risk of spread of this virus within British Columbia remains low at this time," wrote the provincial health officer.

"It is not necessary for the general public to take special precautions beyond the usual measures recommended to prevent other common respiratory viruses during the winter period."

General precautions include regular hand-washing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow sleeve, disposing of tissues appropriately and avoiding contact with sick people.

Anyone who is concerned they may have been exposed to, or are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus should contact their primary-care provider, local public health office or call HealthLinkBC at 811.