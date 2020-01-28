B.C.'s top health officials provide coronavirus update

Two of B.C.'s top health officials are providing an update on coronavirus Tuesday morning, reassuring residents that medical professionals are ready if someone in the province contracts the virus.

Adrian Dix, the provincial minister of health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, are speaking to "provincial readiness" in response to the outbreak, according to a statement issued late Monday.

The province said there are no diagnosed cases of the virus in B.C., debunking rampant online speculation saying the opposite.

They are addressing reporters from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control in downtown Vancouver. CBC News is livestreaming the news conference above.

Coronavirus, a flu-like virus, broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last month. It has killed 106 people and infected more than 4,500 others. Canada's first case was confirmed in Ontario this week.

The BCCDC said the risk for the illness in B.C. is low. The centre has developed a diagnostic test for the virus and efforts are being made to make sure adequate medical supplies are in place.

The majority of coronavirus cases worldwide have been linked to people who have been in the city of Wuhan. B.C. residents who may have been exposed to coronavirus — or who are experiencing symptoms associated with the disease, such as a fever and cough — are asked to call their doctor, local health office or 811.