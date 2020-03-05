B.C. health officials to provide update on coronavirus

Officials in B.C. are set to provide an update on the province's response plan for the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.

Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Bonnie Henry will update the public at noon.

On Thursday eight more presumptive cases of COVID-19, including one involving a woman who has no recent travel history, were identified in the province.

There have now been 21 positive tests for the virus in B.C.

B.C. officials are reminding anyone who feels unwell to stay home from work or school and to call 811 or their health practitioner if they have symptoms of coronavirus infection, such as a fever or cough.