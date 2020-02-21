6th presumptive case of the COVID-19 virus found in B.C.

A sixth person in B.C. is believed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, health officials announced Thursday.

The latest patient is a woman in her 30s who lives in the Fraser Health region, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. She had recently returned from travel to Iran and is now recovering at home, Henry said.

Henry described the woman's infection as relatively mild.

The update comes one day after Henry revealed that B.C.'s first confirmed novel coronavirus patient has fully recovered.

