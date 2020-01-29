More than 100 people have been tested for coronavirus in B.C., province says

More than 100 people have been tested for novel coronavirus in B.C. in the weeks since a global outbreak began, the province said Friday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has tested 114 samples since the centre developed its own test in response to the virus.

Only one person has tested positive, with the results later confirmed by a national laboratory in Winnipeg.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provided an update Friday morning on coronavirus in the province.

Dix and Henry announced the province's first presumed case to the public on Tuesday. Testing at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg returned positive Wednesday, confirming the case is indeed the coronavirus spreading around the globe.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global health emergency on Thursday. Nearly 10,000 people have been sickened in several countries in the past two months and more than 200 have died, all in China.

A total of three cases have been confirmed in Canada, including the man in B.C.

Henry said health-care officials are in regular contact with the patient, who is in isolation at home. He is a man in his 40s who regularly travelled to China on business. Henry said the risk of spread of the virus in B.C. remains low.

The other two patients in Canada are a man and his wife in Toronto. The man was released from Sunnybrook Hospital on Friday, as officials said his condition had improved to the point where he could go home. His condition will continue to be monitored. His wife remains in isolation.

Coronavirus infections typically manifest as the common cold. Symptoms can include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and fever.

The WHO, a UN agency, said most people who got the illness had milder cases, with only 20 per cent experiencing severe symptoms.