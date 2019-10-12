Corned beef and pastrami products recalled due to Listeria contamination
Nossack Fine Meats distributed packages to hotels, restaurants in B.C., Alberta and Manitoba
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some corned beef and pastrami meats distributed in British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba are being recalled due to Listeria.
The products made by Nossack Fine Meats Ltd. are called Butcher's Pride Corned Beef and Pastrami. They were both sold with a best before marker of 2019NO27.
No reported illnesses
The CFIA says consumers should not eat the products and distributors such as retailers and food service establishments like hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products.
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make people sick.
Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
The CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled products.
