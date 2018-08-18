Corn dogs and carnivals: The Fair at the PNE opens in Vancouver

The Fair at Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition opened on Saturday, delighting thousands of people with its deep-fried foods, rides and barn animals.

The annual event takes place this year between Aug. 18 and Sept. 3. It features rides at Playland, live shows and games, and an agricultural fair.

Judging by social media posts, food was one of the main attractions for many who attended on opening day.

And of course there were the rides.

Each year The Fair showcases B.C. agriculture industries.

Animals of all shapes and sizes were another popular favourite for attendees.