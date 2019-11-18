The parents of a 38-year-old Chilliwack man found dead in his own home in 2011 say they are relieved that a date has finally been set for an inquest that was ordered in May into the mysterious death.

Ed and Gladys Scherbey have fought for years to get answers into Corey Scherbey's sudden death. They both expressed surprise to hear a date has finally been set for a formal inquest into the death eight years ago.

"Wow. It's been bloody torture ... it's disgusting," said Edward Scherbey, letting out an audible sigh on the phone.

'Suspense so terrible ... you don't know what to do'

The B.C. Coroners Service issued a statement Monday saying a public inquest will be held April 4, 2020, into the death.

Corey Scherbey was an athlete and loved the outdoors as a young boy. (Ed Scherbey)

This comes eight years after Scherbey was found dead in the afternoon of Aug. 22, 2011 in his Chilliwack home. The death was ruled an accidental overdose, but the man's parents hired an investigator who pointed to evidence that the death may have been a strangulation.

Ever since, the Scherbeys have pushed for officials to take another look at the case.

"They don't tell you nothing, just keep you in suspense so terrible you don't know what to do," said Ed Scherbey.

Death ruled accidental overdose

He has spent years fighting alongside his wife to get answers.

"It's for Corey. It's for mother. This has just wore her out to nothing," he said.

Earlier this year, Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said that it was "necessary or desirable in the public interest that an inquest be held" into Scherbey's death.

Next spring, Coroner Margaret Janzen and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding the death. A jury will also make recommendations aimed a preventing similar deaths but will not make any finding of legal responsibility for the death.

Corey Scherbey as a child. His parents say he was an athletic kid with an infectious grin. (Ed Scherbey)

For the Scherbeys, even a date when their son's case will be examined is a relief, given all their questions.

"No explanation for all the blood spatter. I mean c'mon you guys," said Scherbey.

His son's death was ruled an accidental overdose of alcohol and drugs. But he has long believed that his son met foul play.

Edward and his wife Gladys spent eight years and went to the B.C. Supreme Court twice to request judicial reviews, so that ministry officials would take a closer look at the circumstances of the fatality.

On May 28, Farnworth wrote a letter to Coroner Margaret Janzen ordering an inquest into the death.

"I am convinced that in this case the public interest is best served by such a public fact-finding exercise," wrote Farnworth.

"That will determine the cause and circumstances surrounding Mr. Scherbey's death and satisfy the community that the death of one of its members was not overlooked, concealed or ignored."