Coquitlam teens provide drive-thru walking cane exchange to help seniors with mobility issues

A pair of teens from Coquitlam have organized a drive-thru walking cane exchange to equip seniors with better mobility aids to help them stay active.



Mikaela Montagano, 19, and her younger brother Thomas, 17, say they developed the idea two months ago when thinking of ways to give back to the community during the pandemic.

"We wanted to help the seniors that are going through a really tough time right now in isolation, away from their family," said Mikaela.

"We noticed that a lot of canes that you see with people walking on the street, they're old, they're worn out," she said.

"It's hard for them to get out during this whole pandemic that's going on, and with the canes it would help them be more active and mobile throughout the community and get more exercise," said Thomas.

Mikaela and Thomas Montagano began their community service project with the help of friends and family. (Cory Correia)

The siblings, whose family runs a home health equipment store in Burnaby, decided to raise funds to replace worn and unsafe walking canes with new ones.

Thomas says older wooden canes could be compromised by chips and cracks, or worn out rubber grips, which can lead to slips or stability issues.

With the help of three small grants the pair procured several hundred adjustable, aluminum canes with rubber grips and Canes for a Change was founded.

The siblings along with several volunteers planned their first drive-thru community event for Aug. 15 and 16 at 2230 Springer Ave. in Burnaby.

The drive-thru event takes old, worn and unsafe walking canes in exchange for new aluminum ones. (Cory Correia)

Dozens of canes were exchanged with a delivery system that respected physical distancing guidelines on Saturday with many more available for Sunday.

Cindy Kaila got a new cane for her elderly mother, noting many seniors can't afford new equipment.

"It's fabulous," Kaila said. "It gives opportunity especially for seniors. A lot of them don't have money to get things, and canes are very important I think because a lot of people have walking problems."

The cane exchange continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Burnaby. (Cory Correia)

Mark Smith, who came by to grab a cane for his father, said anything to help get seniors moving is a great service.

"I think it's a great idea. You're doing a great service to the community, and to the elderly community especially."

Canes for a Change is planning another drive-thru event in early September at the Italian Cultural Centre in Vancouver. A third event is planned for October in Coquitlam.

The Montagano siblings, who say they are happy to have found a way to help seniors, are also offering to visit care homes and retirement facilities by appointment to exchange canes.