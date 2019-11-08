Coquitlam starts offering free pads and tampons at 5 community and rec centres

Mayor Richard Stewart knew the pilot project to make free menstrual products available at Coquitlam, B.C. rec facilities was gaining fans when his daughter sent him a texted photo of one of the new dispensers with the caption, "Yeeees! Coquitlam is the Oprah of tampons."

Starting this week, free pads and tampons will be available at Town Centre Park, Mundy Park, City Centre Aquatic Complex, Poirier Sport Complex and Pinetree Community Centre.

The pilot is expected to cost $20,000 and could expand to all 72 such facilities run by the city if deemed successful.

Like the uber-famous talk show host's knack for bringing taboo subject out of the shadows, Stewart said he and the rest of city council decided the time had come to consider how access to menstrual products affects equity and access.

"The goals of public policy ought to be to identify barriers that exist for some but not others, and tackle them head on," he said.

"Council believed that it was worth it, so let's give it a try and see if we can remove the stigma and make sure that ultimately this is is something that provides better equity in our in our community centres."

Those cheering the program can thank the 30 students from École Dr. Charles Best Secondary School's Social Justice 12 course. They took on the issue of free pads and tampons as a class project, writing letters and eventually speaking in front of city council, which voted unanimously in favour of the idea.

"This is so empowering," said teacher Megan Leslie. "I really believe this is a moment that our our culture is shifting because I'm now starting to see reports about Port Moody and [Port Coquitlam] talking about installing the dispensers. So I see this is actually starting a local conversations about women's equity."

Free pads and tampons are now available at five Coquitlam facilities as part of a $20,000 pilot project. (Mike Stewart/Associated Press)

Stewart said he was blown away by the poise of the students — boys and girls — and their depth of argument.

"It astounded me, watching these young people show such leadership on an issue that I can't imagine a generation ago, we would have ever discussed."

As a former janitor in his college days, Stewart knows there will likely be hiccoughs to overcome, like empty or broken dispensers.

The four month pilot period runs through to March 2020 and the city is asking for online feedback. Staff will then prepare a report for council to consider looking at costs, public feedback, product and dispenser quality, reliability and placement.

The price tag for rolling out the program at all 72 Coquitlam facilities is estimated at $35,000 for dispensers and $25,000 per year for product.

Coquitlam is the latest jurisdiction to consider free menstrual products. Last April, the education ministry mandated all B.C. schools to make free pads and tampons available by the end of 2019. And the City of Victoria launched a similar program to Coquitlam's earlier this year.