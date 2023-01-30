2nd man charged in fatal stabbing of senior in Coquitlam

B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it has arrested a second man in connection with a stabbing in Coquitlam, B.C., in February of last year that killed a senior and injured another person.

IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a statement Monday that investigators arrested 24-year-old Chalice Slavik of Delta on Jan. 27, and the B.C. Prosecution Service has now charged Slavik with manslaughter in relation to the death of 66-year-old Terry Miller.

Police say Miller was found with stab wounds near 228 Schoolhouse St. on Feb. 10, 2022, and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died on Feb. 22.

Slavik, 20, is the second person arrested and charged in connection with Miller's death after 21-year-old Jeffrey Stevens was apprehended on Jan. 20.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has charged Stevens with second-degree murder in relation to Miller's death, as well as a charge of aggravated assault in connection with a second victim who survived.

"Incidents such as this have a profound impact on a community. IHIT remains dedicated to working with our partners to keep the Lower Mainland safe," said Pierotti in a written statement.