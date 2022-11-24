Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Police identify 25-year-old man as one of the victims killed in Coquitlam, B.C., shooting

Two people are dead and a third is in hospital after a shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday night.

Police say they believe incident is connected to Lower Mainland gang conflict

CBC News ·
A police officer and a person in plainclothes stand with their backs to the camera in front of a number of vehicles with their lights on. Directly behind them is a white SUV with an open front door. The glass is shattered.
Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one injured inside a vehicle on Nov. 23, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified one of the victims killed after a shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday night.

Police said three victims were shot while inside a vehicle near the intersection of Dawes Hill Road and Mundy Street at about 7:45 p.m. PT.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second died in hospital. The third victim is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, police identified 25-year-old Ramin Salam as one of the victims. They did not disclose the identity of the second person killed.

"At this time we do believe that this is a targeted incident in relation to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," said Sgt Timothy Pierotti of IHIT.

Police officers stand in a darkened roadway in front of an RCMP vehicle with its lights on, illuminating some sort of mist.
Three people were inside a vehicle when they were shot in Coquitlam, B.C., on Nov. 23, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

No arrests have been reported.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has video footage from the area is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or send an email to ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now