Police identify 25-year-old man as one of the victims killed in Coquitlam, B.C., shooting

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified one of the victims killed after a shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday night.

Police said three victims were shot while inside a vehicle near the intersection of Dawes Hill Road and Mundy Street at about 7:45 p.m. PT.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second died in hospital. The third victim is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, police identified 25-year-old Ramin Salam as one of the victims. They did not disclose the identity of the second person killed.

"At this time we do believe that this is a targeted incident in relation to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," said Sgt Timothy Pierotti of IHIT.

Three people were inside a vehicle when they were shot in Coquitlam, B.C., on Nov. 23, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

No arrests have been reported.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has video footage from the area is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or send an email to ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.