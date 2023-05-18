A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday in what police describe as a "brazen" shooting in a public place.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. PT at at David Avenue and Coast Meridian Road. Mounties said the shooting was targeted, but happened in a place where other people could have been injured.

"This area was highly populated at the time of the shooting, which is very concerning as public safety is our top priority," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins with Coquitlam RCMP in a release.

Officers who arrived at the scene provided first aid to the victim. He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police say a suspect fled in a silver or grey four-door sedan. Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, police responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Cape Horn Avenue and United Boulevard in Coquitlam. Investigators said they believe the shooting and the fire are related.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or saw a silver or grey coloured four-door sedan in the area of David Avenue and Coast Meridian Road or Cape Horn Avenue and United Boulevard in Coquitlam to contact investigators.

The force is also looking for dashcam or cellphone video from the area or surrounding streets and alleyways of where the shooting or vehicle fire took place between 7:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Coquitlam RCMP can be contacted at 604-945-1550 with the file number 2023-12269.