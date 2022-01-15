Man suffers serious wounds after shooting in Coquitlam on Friday

Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., say a man is in hospital with serious injuries following a Friday night shooting in the city.

The RCMP say in a release that it happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Austin Ave, near the John B pub and liquor store.

They say the person who was wounded is known to police and there are indications he was targeted.

They add it is still unclear whether the incident is connected to the Lower Mainland Gang conflict.

Police had taped off the parking lot on Austin Avenue after the shooting on Friday night. (Shane MacKichan)

No suspect information was immediately released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at at 604-945-1550 and quote file 2022-1125.