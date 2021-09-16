Coquitlam RCMP searching for suspect after teen sexually assaulted

Mounties have released a sketch of a man who is suspected to have sexually assaulted a teen in Coquitlam on Monday morning.

The suspect is alleged to have approached the victim between 7 and 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, when the victim was walking on Wilson Avenue toward Reeve Street, near the northeast corner of Gates Park.

After allegedly assaulting the youth, according to police, the suspect was later picked up by a driver of a dark-coloured pickup truck. Coquitlam RCMP are asking for public assistance in identifying both the suspect and the driver.

Police describe the suspect as a 35- to 45-year-old man with tan skin, bushy eyebrows and a stubble. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with an orange front, dark sweatpants, running shoes and a large silver ring on his left palm.

RCMP said the driver, who later picked up the suspect, was a man in his 20s with a large build and unkempt dark brown hair. He was wearing a black jacket when he was last seen.

Mounties are asking anyone with dashcam footage or any other details of the incident to contact Coquitlam RCMP's non-emergency line at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2021-25377, or to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.