Coquitlam RCMP ask for people to stop spreading 'unproven' online abduction rumours

Police in the Tri Cities area of Metro Vancouver say that numerous posts on Facebook, TikTok and Twitter warning about abduction attempts and aggression toward women should not be trusted.

Coquitlam RCMP said in a release that it has seen an increasing number of the social media posts, which it describes as rumours.

The release said that some of the posts say that "a white van, or another suspicious vehicle, followed a woman and thus the driver was attempting an abduction."

Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in the release that the posts are not based on facts, are causing harm and need to stop.

"We have an open mind, but so far there is no evidence to support that any abduction attempt has actually happened," McLaughlin said in the release.

"If we see any real risk we will let the public know. In the meantime, we are asking you to stop spreading unproven rumours. Those rumours are scaring people."

We've heard the social media rumours of white vans trying to abduct women. Call us right away if you feel unsafe, but please don't spread the rumours. There's no evidence that they're true. <a href="https://t.co/cE7hQ6QMZQ">https://t.co/cE7hQ6QMZQ</a> <a href="https://t.co/sdIQKV4tY8">pic.twitter.com/sdIQKV4tY8</a> —@cqrcmp

The posts follow stories about at least two women going missing in the Tri Cities area.

Trina Hunt, a 48-year-old woman from Port Moody, has been missing since late January. She was last seen by her husband at her home in the Heritage Mountain area as he left for work.

A 23-year-old mother of two was also reported missing in Chilliwack after last being seen on Jan. 30. Shaelene Keeler Bell was last seen in the 9300-block of Edward Street.

McLaughlin said that people are "drawing connections between situations and investigations that are completely unrelated."

Some of the posts also advise women to carry weapons to protect themselves. Police are advising against this.

"Please don't carry weapons, and don't try to draw conclusions about crimes based on very basic information," McLaughlin said.

The release also said there are several reasons that a vehicle might drive slowly through a neighbourhood, and directed those worried about their personal safety to follow these guidelines:

Be alert and aware of your surroundings.

Avoid distractions (like your phone and earbuds) while you are walking or driving.

Avoid confrontations over driving behaviour or parking spots.

Wear bright clothing and obey traffic safety laws.

Walk with family or in pairs when in isolated areas.

Call police immediately if you feel unsafe or see a crime in progress.

The release said people should call the police if they think they have been the victim of an abduction attempt or believe they have witnessed one.