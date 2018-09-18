Decoy detectives to clamp down on speeding in Coquitlam

Some real dummies will soon be enforcing traffic rules in Coquitlam.

Coquitlam RCMP unveiled its latest weapon in the fight against speeding in the city Tuesday morning: three realistic, two-dimensional cutouts of one of their officers holding a radar gun.

These "Const. Scarecrows" will be placed around the city to remind drivers to slow down — because a real officer with a real ticket book could be anywhere to make speeders pay.

"Nobody likes getting a speeding ticket, but there's no question from the calls that we're getting that speeding is a huge priority for our citizens," spokesperson Cpl. Michael McLaughlin told reporters at an event on Pinetree Way.

"Const. Scarecrow is a low-cost way of getting more police officers on the street and hopefully getting people to slow down."

The manufactured Mounties were created from a life-size photo of one of the force's own officers, Const. Matt Erickson.

McLaughlin said each one cost about $500 which he called an efficient use of funds when compared to the cost of real officers.

Const. Matt Erickson, left, strikes a pose next to his doppelganger, Const. Scarecrow. (Tristan Le Rudulier/CBC)

Pilot program

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart said speeding is a growing problem in the city, especially on arterial routes.

"[The scarecrows are] meant to be a gentle reminder to people: please, keep to the posted speed," Stewart said.

McLaughlin said this may be the first time phony police officers have been used in Canada, although they have been used in the United Kingdom.

In some situations, police will be posted alongside their counterfeit colleagues to hand out tickets to speeders.

Other times, a radar system will be deployed to monitor how the decoys affect driving behaviour. The radar, McLaughlin said, will be used only for data gathering, not evidence of an infraction.

The three Const. Scarecrows will be posted to various locations throughout Coquitlam as part of a two-month pilot project.

With files from Yvette Brend