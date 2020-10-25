Coquitlam RCMP searching for 15-year-old Riverview Hospital patient

Police in Coquitlam are searching for 15-year-old Nolan Godron, a patient at the Maples Adolescent Care Centre at Riverview Hospital, who officers say is unlawfully at large.

Coquitlam RCMP said in a release that Godron left the care centre, located at 2721 Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam, without consent on Saturday around 12:45 p.m PT.

Police have not issued a photograph of Godron because he is under the age of 18.

He is described as a half-Caucasian and half-South Asian male with wavy black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet six inches tall or 1.68 metres tall.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoody and grey sweat pants, and riding a longboard. He has a grey and green helmet, and was carrying a large Bluetooth speaker.

Coquitlam RCMP is asking anyone who sees someone matching the description of Godron to not approach him as officers say he "may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public." Instead, police say to call 911.

Anyone with information about Godron's whereabouts is asked to call 604-945-1550 and quote the file number 2020-28901.