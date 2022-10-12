Coquitlam RCMP warn of 'money mule' scam after local company targeted

Coquitlam RCMP have issued a warning about a scam in the Lower Mainland that targets unsuspecting people to help transfer illegally acquired money.

RCMP said Tuesday in a news release that a Coquitlam-based company unwittingly became what police call a "money mule" for a fraudster that was trying to move or launder funds.

Police said the fraudster contacted the company claiming they were from outside B.C. and wanted to hire them to do some improvements on a home they had just bought. The fraudster then sent a deposit for the work at the company's request.

Once the deposit had been accepted, the fraudster then asked if the company could help with moving and storage needs and sent money that was to be transferred to pre-arranged services.

The company transferred the money as requested, but then became doubtful of the legitimacy of the transactions and contacted police.

A chart illustrated by Coquitlam RCMP shows the transactions between the fraudster and the 'money mule' company. (Coquitlam RCMP)

Coquitlam RCMP confirmed the businesses that had received the money transfers were fake.

Cpl. Alexa Hodgins says the company's owner "did the right thing" to report the suspicious transactions to the police.

"With the increase in fraud reports in Canada, it is important that Canadians remain diligent, know what scams look like, how to protect themselves and to always report them," Hodgins said.

Hodgins adds that while some money mules, like the company's owner, are unaware they're being used in a criminal scheme, there are some what she calls "witting mules" who know they are involved in an illegal activity.

Coquitlam Mounties provide tips on how to prevent becoming a money mule:

Don't forward money on behalf of a person or a company you don't know.

Do an internet search on the company or the person that you're asked to transfer money to.

Be cautious when asked to conduct unusual or questionable financial transactions on behalf of a third party.