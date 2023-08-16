Coquitlam RCMP release surveillance images in attempt to find missing First Nation councillor

Mounties have released two surveillance images as they work to locate Stephanie Patterson, a councillor with the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Coquitlam) First Nation who was reported missing on Aug. 11.

Patterson, 44, was last seen leaving her home, near Colony Farm Road and Lougheed Highway, at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Coquitlam RCMP have described her as an Indigenous woman standing five feet two inches tall and having a slim build.

She has medium-length brown hair and hazel eyes, and is believed to be wearing a purple shirt with blue flowers and blue jeans and carrying a brown backpack.

"We are providing updated surveillance photos from the day that she was reported missing in the hopes that it may help locate Stephanie as soon as possible," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in a statement.

"The entire community is concerned for the well-being of Stephanie. It is extremely unusual for Stephanie to leave unannounced and not contact her friends and family."

Hodgins added that the RCMP was not ruling out the possibility of foul play in the case.

Patterson was reported missing along with a 57-year-old man and a vehicle on Friday. Police say both the man and the vehicle have now been found.

They added that they arrested a man in connection with the investigation on Monday, and would only release details of the arrest if charges are laid.

Anyone with more information on Patterson's whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 604-945-1550 and cite file number 2023-21526, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.