Coquitlam RCMP looking for man unlawfully at large from psychiatric hospital

Coquitlam RCMP are looking for a patient who is unlawfully at large after failing to return to the Colony Farm Forensic Psychiatric Hospital.

Sukhdev Singh Badyal, 47, was reported missing on December 14 at 8:30 p.m. and is now wanted on a warrant of committal.

He has short dark hair and brown eyes, is five feet eleven inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. It's unknown what he might be wearing.

Police wrote in a statement that Badyal may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public, so if you see him, police ask that you not approach him and instead call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you have information about Badyal's whereabouts, call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2019-37658.