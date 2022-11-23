RCMP have confirmed that "multiple" members of the public were injured in an armed robbery at a car dealership in Coquitlam, B.C., that led to exchanges of gunfire, a vehicle chase and road closures on Tuesday.

Two suspects remain at large, and two were arrested after the incident, which began shortly after 3:40 p.m. PT at the Journey Chrysler car dealership near Lougheed Highway and Dominion Avenue.

Four armed suspects reportedly stole a vehicle from the dealership, according to Mounties. They shot at officers who responded to the incident, and officers fired back.

No officers were shot during that exchange of gunfire, but on Wednesday, Mounties said "multiple victims" were injured as a result of the armed robbery. They did not specify how many were injured but said they were not shot and the injuries were not life-threatening.

"To protect those involved, we will not be disclosing how many victims were injured," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgin in a statement. "The injuries that the victims sustained was a result of the armed robbery, which consisted of an assault."

Jeff Kornatowsky, the dealer-principal at the Journey Chrysler dealership, thanked RCMP for their "quick response" in a statement Wednesday.

"The armed assailants physically battered staff and robbed them of personal belongings," Kornatowsky said. "One ... staff member was taken to the hospital to have their injuries tended to.

"We will be working with victims services to ensure our staff receive the help they may need."

A tow truck and a police vehicle can be seen at one of multiple crime scenes after a robbery and police chase in Coquitlam, B.C., on Nov. 22, 2022. (Joel Law/CBC)

After the suspects fled in a "high-end" stolen vehicle from the dealership, they subsequently crashed on Highway 1 near the King Edward overpass. One of them was arrested there, while the others fled on foot.

One of the other suspects carjacked a nearby vehicle and was subsequently caught in Surrey, B.C. Two more suspects have yet to be located.

At a news conference Wednesday, Hodgin said the suspects were wearing masks and that a more accurate description of the two remaining suspects would be provided later. Police did not say which guns were used in the robbery but did say "multiple" firearms were used.

Shots ring out during Coquitlam police chase Duration 1:16 Police say 'crime spree' ensued after four suspects stole vehicle from dealership

Highway 1 and public transit were closed in the area during the search for suspects.

"We understand the impact that it had on traffic as well as public transit, as Highway 1 was shut down temporarily as well as SkyTrain," Hodgin said at the news conference.

"This was done as there was an immediate risk to the public, and police wanted to locate and apprehend the suspects as soon as possible."

Police are asking anyone with footage of the incident or who may have witnessed what happened to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.