Coquitlam RCMP asking public to help solve more-than-year-old home invasion

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., are releasing images of suspects they say were involved in a violent home invasion more than a year ago in hopes that someone will remember seeing or hearing something to help their investigation.

Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Poirier Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb 9, 2018.

The 911 caller said three men had broken through the front door. At the time, three family members were inside, two of whom sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Police have now released composite sketches of two of the suspects.

One suspect is believed to be a South Asian man in his 20s or 30s, with short, dark brown hair and a well-defined beard. He was wearing a track suit with red and white features as well as a high-visibility vest.

This suspect is believed to be a white man of possible European descent about 40 to 50 years old. He could have light blue or green eyes with brown hair. He is slightly shorter than average, large, stocky and muscular. He was wearing a tuque and a high-visibility orange jacket. (Coquitlam RCMP)

The second of three suspects is described as a white man of possible European descent and about 40 to 50 years old. He's believed to have light blue or green eyes, brown hair, and is of shorter, more muscular stature. He was wearing a tuque as well as a high-visibility jacket.

There is no composite sketch for the third suspect, but the victims describe him as a taller male of uncertain age, and skinny. He was wearing black from head to toe.

RCMP said the break-in is not a part of a wider conflict, and the victims are not known to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask for the investigative support team. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.