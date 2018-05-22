Coquitlam piano teacher dies 3 months before scheduled sexual assault trial

A Coquitlam piano teacher charged with sexually assaulting former students has died, three months before his scheduled trial.

Dymtro Kubyshkin, 69, was facing 15 counts involving 11 alleged victims: nine charges of sexual assault, four counts of touching for a sexual purpose, and two charges of invitation to touch involving children under the ages of 14 and 16.

Twelve days had been set aside for his trial starting July 29.

Coquitlam RCMP confirmed the piano teacher died on April 11 in the Tri-Cities area.

Due to privacy concerns, the force says it cannot comment on the specific circumstances of the accused's death.

The RCMP say Kubyshkin's death is not considered suspicious and since it's a non-criminal matter, the investigation has been turned over to the B.C. Coroner's Service.

The B.C. Prosecution Service confirms it has abated charges in his case — a term used when an accused dies before trial.

Dymtro Kubyshkin, who went by the name, "Dmitri," worked as a piano teacher in private homes for more than 20 years and operated under the company name DM Piano school.

In May 2018, Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said the allegations involved multiple former students over two decades.

"These offences are alleged to have happened since 1998 — so over a very long time," said McLaughlin.

"They happened in many cases in private homes while there was a piano lesson going on. The age of the victims ranges and there are multiple victims here. "

Kubyshkin had been released from police custody under a number of conditions including that he not be alone with or teach piano to anyone under the age of 18.

He was initially charged with three counts of sexual assault involving three former students, but more alleged victims came forward.

The Prosecution Service says with Kubyshkin's death, there will be no further proceedings.