Mother, toddler in hospital after being hit by car in Coquitlam

A mother and her toddler are both in hospital after they were hit by a car in Coquitlam, B.C., on Monday.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said the pair was struck at Pinetree Way and Tantalus Court just after 6:30 p.m. PT. The intersection is across the street from an elementary school and down the road from a childcare facility.

RCMP said the mother remains in hospital in serious condition, while her three-year-old is in critical condition.

Police said the area was closed to traffic for several hours, but has since reopened.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.