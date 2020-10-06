Mother, toddler in hospital after being hit by car in Coquitlam
A mother and her toddler are both in hospital after they were hit by a car in Coquitlam on Monday.
3-year-old in critical condition, RCMP say
A mother and her toddler are both in hospital after they were hit by a car in Coquitlam, B.C., on Monday.
B.C. Emergency Health Services said the pair was struck at Pinetree Way and Tantalus Court just after 6:30 p.m. PT. The intersection is across the street from an elementary school and down the road from a childcare facility.
RCMP said the mother remains in hospital in serious condition, while her three-year-old is in critical condition.
Police said the area was closed to traffic for several hours, but has since reopened.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
With files from Yvette Brend