Woman charged after body found in Coquitlam park
British Columbia

Pen Jung Tracy Chen was arrested at a Minnekhada Regional Park two days ago after emergency responders discovered a body while responding to a fire.

The Canadian Press ·
RCMP blocked off Quarry Road at the entrance to Minnekhada Regional Park after a body was found on Tuesday. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

A charge of indignity to a dead body has been laid in connection with a suspicious death investigation in Coquitlam, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Pen Jung Tracy Chen was arrested at a Minnekhada Regional Park on March 10 after emergency responders discovered a body while responding to a fire.

Chen has made her first appearance in court.

Members of IHIT are working with the coroners service to identify the body.

