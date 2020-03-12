Woman charged after body found in Coquitlam park

A charge of indignity to a dead body has been laid in connection with a suspicious death investigation in Coquitlam, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Pen Jung Tracy Chen was arrested at a Minnekhada Regional Park on March 10 after emergency responders discovered a body while responding to a fire.

Chen has made her first appearance in court.

Members of IHIT are working with the coroners service to identify the body.