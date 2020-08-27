Search for missing hiker in Coquitlam paused while rescue crews regroup

Search and rescue volunteers are taking two days off after three days spent searching for an experienced hiker who went missing in Coquitlam, RCMP say.

Ali Safer Naderi, 52, has been missing since Sunday after his car was found parked in the 2100 block of Diamond Crescent at the foot of Eagle Mountain, where he is known to hike alone nearly every day.

Tips from the public and trail camera footage of Naderi have helped search and rescue workers make progress, but RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin says Coquitlam Search and Rescue crews need time off to refocus.

"This has been a really intense search, not just for our local search and rescuers but for all the other resources from other jurisdictions called in," McLaughlin said.

"Although we've made progress, we haven't made the progress we really want, which is to find him. That's why we're taking these two days to let the rescuers recover their energy and go back with a new plan."

Search and rescue workers will take the next two days to rest, McLaughlin said.

They will also be meeting with police to refine their strategy and ensure they're working efficiently in planning the next phase of the search, he added.

The police investigation will continue without interruption, RCMP said.

McLaughlin could not comment on Naderi's state of mind at the time of his disappearance but said police are considering all possibilities and focused on finding him.

Naderi is described as having brown eyes and salt and pepper hair, standing five feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 176 pounds. He may be wearing hiking gear.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.