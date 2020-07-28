RCMP seek information about disappearance of Coquitlam man believed to be involved in drug trade

Police are looking to speak to anyone with information about the disappearance of Coquitlam, B.C., resident Randy Joseph Chan, which is being investigated by the RCMP's Major Crime Section.

RCMP say they are very concerned for the safety of Chan, 23, who they say has a "significant police history" and is believed to be involved in the drug trade.

Investigators aren't sure of the exact time or location of his disappearance, but they are looking for witnesses who may have seen him after July 21.

Chan is not facing any charges and police are only concerned about his well-being, Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said. He added that police are only sharing information about Chan because it may be helpful in locating him.

The force says it understands that people close to Chan might be reluctant to come forward to the police, but it's very important that investigators have a complete picture.

McLaughlin is also concerned people might be considering a form of retaliation for Chan's disappearance.

"Police know that some people are trying to solve Chan's disappearance on their own," said McLaughlin. "But you could be adding to a cycle of violence. Please call police and let us handle it."

RCMP describe Chan as an Asian man with black hair and brown eyes, approximately five feet eight inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with a heavy build. He has full-sleeve tattoos on both arms and his left leg, with a tattoo of Buddha on his chest and "Chan" on his back.

They're urging anyone with information to call the Major Crime Section and reference file 2020-19414. Anyone who wants to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip at solvecrime.ca.