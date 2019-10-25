'Sweet' 8-year-old boy killed in Coquitlam, B.C. homicide

Eight-year-old Oscar Taitinger was the victim of a homicide inside a Coquitlam, B.C. home earlier this week, according to his family.

Oscar was found dead alongside his father, Mark Taitinger, on Monday afternoon.

The little boy's mother, Nicole Petersen, told CBC that she broke up with Mark Taitinger this summer after a lengthy marriage.

Oscar was the youngest of three boys, and loved playing video games, according to his mom. Fortnite was his favourite, and he liked to imitate the dances used by characters in the game.

"[He was] just so damn sweet. He loved to dance with me. I would turn on music and he would dance with me. And gave the best kisses. He was a beautiful boy," Petersen wrote in a message to CBC.

"He was kind. He loved little kids and trying to be friendly. Kids picked on him, but he tried not to let it bother him. When bigger kids picked on his class crush … he defended her."

Oscar Taitinger's mother says he was a sweet and kind boy who loved video games. (Nicole Taitinger)

Oscar had two older brothers, and one of them was teaching him to ride a bike.

Petersen said she liked to take him driving into the mountains in a 4X4 truck.

"He would get so scared," she said.

Investigators haven't revealed many details about what happened to Oscar, except to confirm that the bodies of a boy and a man in his 40s were found in a house on Seaton Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has said that one of the two was the victim of a homicide. The circumstances of the second death are still being investigated, but police do not believe there are other suspects in the case.