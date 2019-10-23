Homicide team takes over Coquitlam double death investigation

Detectives with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) have taken over an investigation in Coquitlam, after two bodies were found inside a home on Seaton Ave.

Coquitlam RCMP officers were called to the house around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

A white IHIT tent was seen outside the home Tuesday night, and on Wednesday police confirmed IHIT had taken the lead.

"Evidence from the initial investigation indicates that one of the deceased persons was the victim of a homicide," Const. Harrison Mohr with IHIT said in a written statement.

Mohr said the details surrounding the death of the second person were still being examined, but investigators don't believe there are other suspects in the case.

Police haven't identified the two people, but said they knew each other and the incident was contained to the home. Officials weren't available to comment further on the case.

Investigators expect to be in the neighbourhood for a few more days gathering evidence.