A house fire in Coquitlam that forced the evacuation of a dozen nearby homes and closed down a road is now under control.

"The road closures were in effect for about five hours. It was a fairly dramatic fire,' said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

Police shut down Spuraway Avenue between Daybreak Avenue and Ranch Park Way so crews could safely battle the blaze.

Flames erupted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Road reopened and evacuations over after Coquitlam house fire. Details: <a href="https://t.co/Xw4w7z6vQC">https://t.co/Xw4w7z6vQC</a> <a href="https://t.co/4VZQ9EoU6z">pic.twitter.com/4VZQ9EoU6z</a> —@cqrcmp

Andre Gheorghiu was alerted to fire by the sounds of sirens and fire trucks rushing past his home.

"There was a massive plume of smoke coming from two houses up the street," he said, after he stepped outside to check out the scene.

"The smoke started turning and coming towards us, so we ran back inside to take cover," he said.

​Moments later, police officers were at his door asking him to leave immediately.

Coquitlam RCMP evacuated a dozen nearby homes.

Gheorghiu and his pregnant wife grabbed their dog and cat and waited in an air conditioned bus brought in by officials. They were able to return home about half an hour later.

Massive plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the house where the fire originated. (Andre Gheorghiu)

"Whenever we have a structure fire like this, particularly in hot dry weather that starts and gets going really quickly, we want to make sure it doesn't spread," said McLaughlin.

"We want to make sure emergency responders have all the room they need to fight the fire effectively, and we want to make sure everyone in the area is safe," he said.

No one was hurt. Though, residents of the house where the fire started will not be able to return home for some time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Read more from CBC British Columbia