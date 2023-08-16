kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Coquitlam) First Nation councillor found dead, man arrested, police say

Stephanie Patterson, a councillor with kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Coquitlam) First Nation, has been found dead, and police are investigating her death as a homicide.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced her death Wednesday at a media briefing.

IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said the 44-year-old's body was found in a rural area of Mission by community members who happened upon it.

"This tragic event has affected an entire community," Pierotti said.

At the briefing, he read a statement from Chief Ron Giesbrecht and Coun. George Chaffee asking for respect and privacy for the family and Nation "in their grief and suffering as we heal together as a community."

Patterson was last seen leaving her home, near Colony Farm Road and Lougheed Highway, at around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11. Police said a 57-year-old man and a vehicle were reported missing as well but have since been located.

Patterson was reported missing the same day. A man was arrested in connection to her disappearance on Aug. 14 and is now arrested in connection with her death.

That man has not been charged yet but is in custody.

Pierotti said IHIT is leading the investigation, which includes Mounties in Coquitlam and Mission, the coroner and forensic police.

He asked for anyone with info about Patterons's killing to contact IHIT.