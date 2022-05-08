Man fatally stabbed near Coquitlam school

A stabbing near École Glen Elementary School in Coquitlam, B.C., early Sunday morning has left one man dead, according to Mounties.

Officers arrived at the scene when they received a report of a stabbing in the 3000 block of Glen Drive just after 12:40 a.m. PT, and located an adult man suffering from a stab wound, an RCMP statement says.

Despite attempts to revive the victim, the man died at the scene.

One person has been arrested and is in custody, although police say the investigation is still in the early stages.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is conducting an investigation in partnership with the Coquitlam RCMP.

Police are in the process of gathering evidence and are asking anyone with further information or who may have been in the area at the time to call the IHIT information line at 1‐877‐551‐IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp‐grc.gc.ca.