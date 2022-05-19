The Coquitlam school district has become the first in British Columbia to approve Farsi-language classes.

The school district approved the curriculum on May 10 and submitted it to the province; if approved by the provincial government, the curriculum can be offered by any school district in B.C.

The approval by the district is the culmination of more than three years of work by the Farsi Dar B.C. campaign, a group that aims to share the language, also known as Persian, with a new generation.

There are an estimated 100 million Farsi speakers worldwide, in countries that include as Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan, according to Farsi Dar B.C.'s Amir Bajehkian.

"For our communities, we've gone through a lot and language is one of the few things that unify all of us," he said.

Mariam Hazhir, a teacher in Surrey, worked with colleagues from various school districts to develop the curriculum from scratch.

"We had to meet with elders both from the Iranian and Afghan community and find a way to really honour the content," Hazhir told CBC's On the Coast.

Hazhir said offering Farsi-language classes can help some students feel seen and heard.

"I came from Afghanistan — if I had Farsi as a course offered to me in high school, I think I would have been more than thrilled," she said.

"So for me, that's where the inspiration and motivation comes."

Census numbers put B.C.'s Farsi-speaking population at over 43,000, which Bajehkian believes is an undercount.

Hazhir is hopeful that the curriculum will be picked up by districts across the province.

"I think that if we have educators, parents and the whole community come together to push for this, anything is possible," she said.