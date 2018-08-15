Bomb squad called to Coquitlam house after man injured in explosion

A man is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an explosion at a house in Coquitlam on Tuesday night.

Neighbours reported hearing an explosion at a house near Ross Avenue and Schoolhouse Street around 7:30 p.m. PT.

Police arrived and found a man at the house had been injured from an explosive device that detonated.

Staff Sgt. Tony Porato said the RCMP explosives disposal unit was called in to deal with an array of explosive devices discovered on the property.

Police taped off several blocks around the house and told a few residents to leave the area during their investigation.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WATCH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WATCH</a>: the <a href="https://twitter.com/LMDRCMP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LMDRCMP</a> bomb squad detonates an explosive device found inside a home in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coquitlam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coquitlam</a> early this morning. <a href="https://twitter.com/cqrcmp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cqrcmp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/soundon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#soundon</a> <a href="https://t.co/nUKvBDlsWp">pic.twitter.com/nUKvBDlsWp</a> —@gpsmendoza

Two more explosions were heard later in the night, under the supervision of police and fire crews.

Porato said crews determined no other houses or people in the area were in any danger.

He added a forensics team will be at the house Wednesday to determine what exactly the devices were and if the incident was criminal in nature.

Police kept some neighbours of the house away from the site during their investigation. (GIan-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza