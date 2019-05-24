Coquitlam crash kills 1 person, injures 2 others

Coquitlam RCMP say one person was killed in a two-vehicle collision near the Maillardville neighbourhood on Thursday.

In a statement, police said they were called to the crash between two SUVs at 7:20 p.m. on Schoolhouse Road near Lucille Star Way.

One person was killed and two others were taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Police say investigators are on the scene. Northbound and southbound lanes on Schoolhouse Road between Booth Avenue and Lucille Star Way will be closed as they complete their work on the incident.