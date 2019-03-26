Skip to Main Content
Teen pedestrian killed in Coquitlam crash, coroner confirms
New

Teen pedestrian killed in Coquitlam crash, coroner confirms

Police say one person has died after a three-vehicle collision involving three pedestrians in Coquitlam.

Accident involving 3 vehicles, 3 pedestrians happened at Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent Monday afternoon

CBC News ·
One person has died after a three-vehicle collision involving three pedestrians in Coquitlam Monday. (Shane MacKichan)

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed a teenage girl has died after a multi-vehicle crash involving three pedestrians in Coquitlam on Monday afternoon.

Two cars collided at the intersection of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent just before 3 p.m. PT. 

RCMP said one person died and another two were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The area around the intersection, a hilly part of the city filled with single-family homes and forested areas, was shut down for hours as investigators worked.

More to come.

Debris was seen strewn all about the area. (Shane MacKichan)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us