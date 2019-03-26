New
Teen pedestrian killed in Coquitlam crash, coroner confirms
Police say one person has died after a three-vehicle collision involving three pedestrians in Coquitlam.
Accident involving 3 vehicles, 3 pedestrians happened at Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent Monday afternoon
The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed a teenage girl has died after a multi-vehicle crash involving three pedestrians in Coquitlam on Monday afternoon.
Two cars collided at the intersection of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent just before 3 p.m. PT.
RCMP said one person died and another two were hospitalized with serious injuries.
The area around the intersection, a hilly part of the city filled with single-family homes and forested areas, was shut down for hours as investigators worked.
