Teen pedestrian killed in Coquitlam crash, coroner confirms

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed a teenage girl has died after a multi-vehicle crash involving three pedestrians in Coquitlam on Monday afternoon.

Two cars collided at the intersection of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent just before 3 p.m. PT.

RCMP said one person died and another two were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The area around the intersection, a hilly part of the city filled with single-family homes and forested areas, was shut down for hours as investigators worked.

More to come.