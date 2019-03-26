1 person killed, 2 injured in Coquitlam crash

Police say one person has died after a three-vehicle collision involving three pedestrians in Coquitlam.

Coquitlam RCMP said the collision occurred shortly before 3 p.m. PT at the intersection of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent — a hilly section of the city marked by wooded areas and single-family homes.

In addition to the one person who died, another two were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police reported.

Debris was seen strewn all about the area. (Shane MacKichan)

They said the following areas will remain closed until further notice.

Mariner Way northbound and southbound between Atlin Place and Fern Terrace.

Hickey Drive eastbound and westbound between Dartmoor to Mariner Way.

Riverview Crescent eastbound and westbound between Canim Ave to Mariner Way.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.