Coquitlam Mariner Way dangers well-known say safety advocates who issued warning decades before tragic death

A tragic Coquitlam traffic death has sparked memories of a 20-year-old fight to make Mariner Way safer for pedestrians — that participants say failed.

Mariner Way is a busy conduit that funnels Coquitlam traffic south, and acts as a way to connect to the Trans Canada highway.

James Madsen says in 2007 he and his neighbours spearheaded the push to get police to crack down on speeding and demand more crosswalks on the long winding hill near his home.

Madsen says the thruway was built before development brought families and the busy foot traffic that exists now.

He and other neighbours report they often sees crashes caused by drivers speeding on the hill.

Deborah Seol, 13, died on Monday March 25 when two vehicles collided and a BMW spun onto a traffic island in Coquitlam where she was standing with two other girls, aged 17 and 10 and two boys aged 11 and six. The six-year-old boy who has not been identified was seriously injured. (Instagram)

"For a kid or even me with my dog, I'm afraid to go across the street because there's no crosswalks in that whole stretch," said Madsen.

So, while people are horrified by the death of 13-year-old Deborah Seol on Monday, many say they aren't shocked.

'I'm not surprised. It's a dangerous road'

Toronto-based stunt double and sometimes actor Larissa Stadnichuk says she fought to get more speed checks and a safer pedestrian environment along Mariner Way when she lived in Coquitlam years ago.

When she heard about the death of the talented basketball player from Montgomery Middle School she wrote an email to CBC.

"This is so sad to hear. I'm not surprised. It's a dangerous road."

The crash

Around 2:49 p.m. on March 25, a grey Dodge Charger heading south and turning left onto Riverview Crescent collided with a northbound black BMW, according to an RCMP statement.

The BMW spun onto a traffic island, hitting a group of teens and children standing there.

Madsen says drivers have long known not to expect speed traps on Mariner Way— because he said traffic officers can't catch speeders safely.

In March 2006, a traffic officer was hit while trying to enforce speed limits and was unable to return to regular duties at work due to serious injuries, according to a letter an RCMP traffic supervisor sent to people lobbying for change.

The letter outlines concerns over visibility and the lack of shoulders on the road, making speed traps potentially deadly for officers.

Cards, balloons, flowers, stuffed animals and cards were left by friends and teammates of Deborah Seol who was described as compassionate and bubbly. (Eva Uguen-Csenge)

"So ever since that, it's been a mantra that our area is too dangerous to police," he said.

And Madsen said that Mariner Way is one of the longest stretches of roads he knows with no crosswalks.

So, he and other neighbours say, the busy road is rife with speeders and accidents are common.

City of Coquitlam engineering staff told the Vancouver Sun the intersection where the crash killed a 13-year-old girl and left a six-year-old boy seriously injured — is not known for collisions.

It is well lit, and there are dedicated turning lanes and well-marked crosswalks.

But neighbours say the fact that there are no specific reports about this intersection ignores a larger issue with speeders and lack of safe pedestrian space for the entire stretch of road.

Calls to the City of Coquitlam and the Coquitlam RCMP for comment were not returned.