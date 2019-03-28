Friends, teammates remember Deborah Seol, Coquitlam girl killed in crash

The teenager who was struck and killed in a collision in Coquitlam on Monday has been identified.

Deborah Seol, 13, died Monday just blocks from her Coquitlam home.

On Wednesday, Seol's basketball teammates and coaches gathered at her parents' home and then walked to the crash site where they held a vigil for their friend.

"Deborah was a really tough one," said Julia Robledano. "When we go back to playing, we're going to play for her, and with her at heart."

The tribute to Deborah Seol, the teen killed in a collision in Coquitlam, just keeps growing as classmates and teammates pay their respects. <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> <a href="https://t.co/3iTXry9xYY">pic.twitter.com/3iTXry9xYY</a> —@evacsenge

The mourners cried together, held hands and lit candles in Deborah's honour. Flowers, cards and photos piled up at a memorial.

RCMP says the teen was struck after two cars collided at Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent.

One of the cars spun onto a raised traffic island where Seol and four other children were waiting to cross the street.

A six-year-old boy was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The incident has shaken the local community.

Neighbours and parents were among those leaving messages of love and support at the crash site.

"My son crosses the street and buses by himself, and when he's walking here, we've trained him to be really safe on the streets and to be aware of everything but... it's scary," said Shelley Jung.

Seol's basketball team's spring season is about to begin and teammates say Deborah was a key player.