B.C. premier confirms 'critical incident' involving RCMP in Coquitlam

A "critical incident" involving the RCMP has happened in Coquitlam, according to B.C. Premier David Eby, but police have yet to provide further details.

"This is a very serious, critical incident that has taken place," said Eby, who made a brief statement at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention in Vancouver.

"I can assure the people of Coquitlam that there is not a further threat to public safety," he said.

A large deployment of emergency responders, including police in tactical gear, were seen in an area of the 2900-block of Glen Drive, near the intersection of Pinetree Way, on Friday morning.

Eyewitness Carley Hodges said when police began to arrive at the scene she saw one officer who was limping and bleeding from his leg.

🚨Road Closure🚨<br><br>Due to an ongoing police incident Glen Drive has been closed between Pinetree Way to High Street.<br><br>Please avoid the area <a href="https://t.co/3q4Kpp69mC">pic.twitter.com/3q4Kpp69mC</a> —@cqrcmp

"He had a tourniquet on. Someone was taken away in an ambulance and they were doing chest compressions. And someone in handcuffs in his underwear was taken away. And then [there were] cops coming with riot shields, battering rams and rifles," said Hodges.

Coquitlam RCMP have only said that police are on scene "for an unfolding incident," and have asked the public avoid the area.

More to come.