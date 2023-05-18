Mounties are searching for a suspect who they say damaged almost 400 vehicles at two dealerships in Port Coquitlam, B.C., between January and April.

Coquitlam RCMP said in a release that three separate incidents took place at the Journey Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership at 1300 Dominion Ave. and the Journey Approved dealership at 1881 Lougheed Highway.

"Initial estimates indicate that close to 400 vehicles were damaged, including the exterior of one of the businesses, resulting in over $500,000 in damage," said the release.

Coquitlam RCMP posted an edited video of surveillance camera footage to its YouTube page, which appears to show a woman walking among vehicles and scratching them with a tool.

"It is clear in the videos that the suspect was deliberately scratching the vehicles one by one," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in a release.

Police describe the suspect as a white female, around 40-50 years old, with shoulder-length blonde hair. During the incidents she is seen wearing glasses, gloves, a toque and a face mask.

Coquitlam RCMP released this still image from surveillance video of a suspect wanted in relation to mischief at two car dealerships in the city. (Coquitlam RCMP)

Investigators said the suspect was driving a 2008-2013 Ford Escape.

Police are asking anyone who has information, who witnessed any of the incidents or who may recognize the suspect to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550, quoting file number 2023-9099.