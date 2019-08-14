Young Coquitlam baseball players heading to world series in 'the summer of our lives'
The Coquitlam A's face Mexico in first game of series Friday
A team of pre-teen baseball players from Coquitlam, B.C., is heading to the world stage this week to compete internationally at the Little League World Series.
The Coquitlam A's took the national title at the Canadian Little League Championship last Saturday in Ancaster, Ont., after beating a team from Quebec, and are adding a maple leaf to their uniforms.
They're now up against Mexico in the first bracket of the international tournament, with a game scheduled on Friday afternoon in Williamsport, Penn.
"I knew we had a good group here — we've worked closely with this group over the last couple of years," said team manager Bruce Dorwart.
"Here we are two years later and this has turned into the summer of our lives."
Strong hitting, pitching
The team is made up mostly of 12-year-olds — with one 11-year-old player — pulled from various divisions in the Coquitlam Little League to form an all-star team.
"We had about 50-plus kids try out for the team and 13 were selected back in the early part of June," Dorwart said.
He coached the team for about seven years and has been manager for three. His son Brady is one of the boys playing.
"We're a very, very good hitting team and we hit a lot of home runs," Dorwart said.
"We also have some strong pitching."
Making into the world series is a big deal for any little league baseball team, Dowart said, and the Coquitlam A's have been showered with media attention and new gear since their win last weekend in Ancaster.
"There's over 7,000 teams that start off on the journey [around the world] and only 16 make it," he said.
The Little League World Series is a double-loss knockout, which means that if Coquitlam A's lose the next game, they go down to a different pool. If they lose a second time, they're out.
If they win the game against Mexico, they advance to the next bracket.
No Canadian team has ever won the World Series — the closest Canada ever came was in 1965 when a team from Stoney Creek, Ont., lost in the championship to Connecticut.
"I've been impressed with these boys all summer," Dorwart said.
"You don't know how these things are going to go, but I would certainly love to see us get a win or two."
With files from Cory Correia
