Coquihalla Highway and sections of Highway 1 closed due to major flood damage

Parts of Highway 1 have been washed away by surging rivers as flooding in southern B.C. caused significant damage to infrastructure Monday, leading to significant closures.

The Trans Canada Highway has been closed in both directions between Highway 11 to No.3 Road, a big stretch of the highway from Abbotsford to Hope.

Access to the U.S. border crossing at Sumas was also cut off due to flooding along the highway. The Sumas Prairie area of Abbotsford was put on evacuation order Monday evening.

The Highway 1 closure, along with the closure of other highways around the Lower Mainland, means the region is nearly cut off from the rest of the province.

Highway 1 was also severely damaged by the Thompson River east of Lytton, B.C., with a section of the highway falling into the waters near Tank Hill.

A look from a flyover of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> at Tank Hill near Lytton and Nicomen. <br><br>For the latest <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> travel info, check <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC</a>'s website: <a href="https://t.co/0sq39Ad5WN">https://t.co/0sq39Ad5WN</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TransCanadaHighway?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TransCanadaHighway</a> <a href="https://t.co/N4zVto5vNK">pic.twitter.com/N4zVto5vNK</a> —@TranBC

Highway 1 has closures throughout the southern half of B.C. On Vancouver Island, the section of the highway known as the Malahat has been affected by flooding at multiple locations.

A section of the Trans Canada Highway on Vancouver Island, known as the Malahat, was closed due to flooding on Monday. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

East of Chilliwack, a series of mudslides has also closed the highway leading into Hope.

It is currently unclear what the impact of the highway closures will have on supplies going in and out of the Lower Mainland. Access to the region by highway has been severely limited since Sunday.

A road is submerged during flooding in Abbotsford. Closures in and around Abbotsford has severely restricted access to the Lower Mainland. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Section of Coquihalla washed away

Highway 1 is one of numerous highways throughout the province affected by floods and landslides. A section of the Coquihalla was also severely damaged on Monday.

Photos taken of the Coquihalla (Highway 5) near Hope, B.C., show the surging Coquihalla River damaging a bridge near Caroline Mine Road.

Helicopters were used in the area Monday to rescue stranded drivers. The road has been closed in both directions between Merritt and Hope since Sunday, with no estimated time of reopening.

The situation is about to be complicated by cooler temperatures arriving overnight, with Environment Canada issuing a snowfall warning on Monday.

WATCH | Part of Highway 5 is washed away near Hope:

Coquihalla Highway severely damaged by cascading river 5:04 The surging Coquihalla River caused a section of Highway 5 to wash away near the Caroline Mine area close to Hope, B.C. 5:04

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected, with high winds also in the forecast.