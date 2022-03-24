Flood-damaged Coquihalla Highway expected to be fully repaired by end of year, ministry says
B.C. Ministry of Transportation says work on permanent repairs should begin in summer
The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says it expects permanent repairs to a key B.C. highway damaged by catastrophic flooding last November to be completed by the end of this year.
A statement from the ministry says it has begun the process to select contractors to design and complete the repairs at three of the seven damaged bridges along the Coquihalla Highway.
The ministry says the work will return the highway to four lanes along a section between its summit and 50 kilometres south of Merritt.
It's expected contracts for the bridges will be awarded by late April or early May, with construction slated for the summer and completion by the end of this year.
The ministry says permanent repairs are also a priority along the damaged Othello section of the highway just east of Hope, and a tender package is being prepared for contractors.
Work on permanent repairs to other flood-damaged highways, including Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon and Highway 8 in the Nicola Valley, is planned and the ministry says it expects to share more details in the coming weeks.
Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says the repairs will leave the highway in better condition than it was before a storm known as an atmospheric river dumped record-breaking amounts of rain on much of southern B.C. last November, causing floods, slides and washouts.
Efforts will be made to minimize traffic disruptions during peak travel times and to complete the work overnight where possible, but the ministry says delays, including periods of single-lane alternating traffic and short, intermittent full closures, are expected throughout construction.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?