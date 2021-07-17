Coquihalla reopens after crash sends 4 to hospital, causes major delays

A crash on Highway 5 between Merritt and Hope, B.C., shut down southbound traffic and caused major travel delays Saturday.

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident at exit 286 first shut down traffic in both directions Saturday morning. Southbound lanes remained closed into the afternoon but all lanes have since reopened.

Travellers should continue to expect delays. Alternative routes are still available along Highway 5A and Highway 3.

B.C.'s Provincial Health Services Authority says first responders received a call at 8:32 a.m. PT about a single vehicle rollover crash.

Two people in critical condition were transported to hospital by air while two other people, in stable condition, were taken to hospital by ground.

The health authority said the crash happened near the Zopkios rest area close to the summit.