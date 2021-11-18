Coquihalla highway could open earlier than expected, says B.C. transportation minister
Travel will be for commercial vehicles only
British Columbia's Coquihalla Highway could be open to commercial vehicles by the beginning of next month, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Thursday.
The critical corridor connecting the Lower Mainland with the rest of B.C. was damaged in 20 places during the flood event in mid-November, including several bridges, some of which were completely destroyed.
Completely closed to traffic since then, Fleming had projected at the end of November to have freight moving on the Coquihalla by the end of January. During a Thursday morning news briefing, he said that date has now been moved up to the beginning of the new year.
According to Fleming, more than 100 pieces of heavy equipment and hundreds of workers have been going full tilt since the flood to create a temporary way to move at least commercial trucks.
"We're throwing everything we have at it," said Fleming.
There is no set date for when the highway will reopen to regular traffic.
Highway 3 alternative
Until the Coquihalla, also known as Highway 5, is capable of handling any traffic, all commercial vehicles are being redirected to Highway 3.
Highway 3 remains one of the few routes connecting the Lower Mainland to the Interior that is open. However, only essential traffic is permitted for the time being between Hope and Princeton.
Checkpoints and travel restrictions are being enforced, and there is no stopping allowed in Princeton for vehicles over 14 tons.
Fleming said Thursday the essential traffic definition will soon be expanded to include passenger buses to help people move around the province, especially with the holidays approaching.
Another storm brewing
The province also issued a statement Thursday warning British Columbians a winter storm is expected to impact much of the province between Dec. 10 and Dec. 12.
Heavy rain on the coast, snow in parts of the Interior and mountain passes and high winds across much of the province may pose further challenges in areas recovering from November's storms.
Environment Canada has already issued multiple special weather statements.
Significant snowfall and reduced visibility are expected as well as potential avalanche activity and increased water flow in areas already affected by recent flooding.
In advance of the storm's arrival, Fleming urged commercial and essential vehicle drivers along Highway 3 to be prepared for dangerous driving conditions and slow down.
The section of Highway 3 near Manning Provincial Park, between Hope and Princeton, is expected to be particularly impacted.
For updated road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca and for up-to-date public weather alerts, visit Environment and Climate Change Canada.
