Coquihalla highway could open earlier than expected, says B.C. transportation minister

British Columbia's Coquihalla Highway could be open to commercial vehicles by the beginning of next month, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Thursday.

The critical corridor connecting the Lower Mainland with the rest of B.C. was damaged in 20 places during the flood event in mid-November, including several bridges, some of which were completely destroyed.

Completely closed to traffic since then, Fleming had projected at the end of November to have freight moving on the Coquihalla by the end of January. During a Thursday morning news briefing, he said that date has now been moved up to the beginning of the new year.

According to Fleming, more than 100 pieces of heavy equipment and hundreds of workers have been going full tilt since the flood to create a temporary way to move at least commercial trucks.

"We're throwing everything we have at it," said Fleming.

There is no set date for when the highway will reopen to regular traffic.

Parts of the Coquihalla Highway were washed away in heavy rains near the Caroline Mine area close to Hope, B.C. on Nov. 15, 2021. (Submitted by Jeremiah Steberl)

Highway 3 alternative

Until the Coquihalla, also known as Highway 5, is capable of handling any traffic, all commercial vehicles are being redirected to Highway 3.

Highway 3 remains one of the few routes connecting the Lower Mainland to the Interior that is open. However, only essential traffic is permitted for the time being between Hope and Princeton.

Checkpoints and travel restrictions are being enforced, and there is no stopping allowed in Princeton for vehicles over 14 tons.

Fleming said Thursday the essential traffic definition will soon be expanded to include passenger buses to help people move around the province, especially with the holidays approaching.

Another storm brewing

The province also issued a statement Thursday warning British Columbians a winter storm is expected to impact much of the province between Dec. 10 and Dec. 12.

Heavy rain on the coast, snow in parts of the Interior and mountain passes and high winds across much of the province may pose further challenges in areas recovering from November's storms.

Environment Canada has already issued multiple special weather statements.

Significant snowfall and reduced visibility are expected as well as potential avalanche activity and increased water flow in areas already affected by recent flooding.

A winter storm is expected to bring snow to the Interior and mountain passes this weekend. Drivers are being reminded that B.C.’s winter tire regulations are in effect and to slow down and watch for icy road conditions. (CBC/Susana da Silva)

In advance of the storm's arrival, Fleming urged commercial and essential vehicle drivers along Highway 3 to be prepared for dangerous driving conditions and slow down.

The section of Highway 3 near Manning Provincial Park, between Hope and Princeton, is expected to be particularly impacted.

For updated road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca and for up-to-date public weather alerts, visit Environment and Climate Change Canada.