Snow in forecast prompts special weather statement for Interior highways

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for highway passes through B.C.'s Interior, warning fresh snow is in the forecast for the next day or so.

The agency said flurries will likely begin to develop over elevated passes Monday evening as a cold front flows down from northern B.C.

The Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector, Rogers Pass and Allison Pass will see the most snow, according to the agency.

The statement said meteorologists expect 5-10 centimetres of fresh powder, but heavier snowfall is a possibility. The snow is expected to peter out late Tuesday.

Drivers are always advised to slow down and use caution when the weather changes on B.C.'s mountain passes.

The province requires passenger vehicles be equipped with winter tires on many rural highways and high mountain passes in the Interior, North and Vancouver Island between Oct. 1 and March 31.

Trucks travelling those routes are also required to carry chains.