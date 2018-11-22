'Deteriorating' driving conditions predicted for Coquihalla Highway with snow inbound

Environment Canada is warning drivers on B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway to take extra care as a winter storm could sweep across the key route from Hope to Kamloops.

The weather service predicts heavy snow will fall in the Southern interior beginning Thursday and lasting until late Friday.

Environment Canada says between 20 and 30 centimetres could accumulate at the Coquihalla summit, nearly halfway between Hope and Merritt.

It issued an alert for "deteriorating" driving conditions, reduced visibility and weather that threatens to change suddenly.

Drivers are advised to use winter tires and chains and drive according to the conditions.