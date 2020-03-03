Cold front set to bring heavy snow to Coquihalla Highway
A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected by Wednesday evening.
Environment Canada said heavy snow will hit the mountain pass Tuesday night, beginning with the Coquihalla Summit and spreading to lower elevations as the night progresses. A strong Pacific cold front will bring up to 20 centimetres of fresh snow by the system's end.
The weather agency said the snow could reduce viability. Drivers are reminded to slow down and expect rapidly changing conditions.
Drivers are also advised to travel with an emergency kit, which should include water, food, medicine, a flashlight and first-aid kid.
